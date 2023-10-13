Timothy Weah’s playing time at Juventus has been limited since his arrival at the club during the summer. He was brought in as a replacement for Juan Cuadrado and had initially expected to establish himself as the right-wing option for the Bianconeri.
However, in recent weeks, he has found himself on the bench, with Weston McKennie, a midfielder by trade, occupying the right-wing position. Weah recognises that this period serves as a learning phase for him, and he is committed to further development.
Weah understands the challenges of making a mark at a big club in a new country. Despite his limited playing time, he maintains a positive attitude and emphasises his willingness to work hard and continue improving.
Weah said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“I’m learning a lot at Juventus and I think it’s good, so I can grow in my way of playing. In Italy, I’m settling in, even with the typical gestures.”
Juve FC Says
Weah has a good attitude for a young player, which will benefit him throughout his career.
The American has to keep working hard in training, and in time, he will get his chance to play regularly.
No Comments