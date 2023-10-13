Timothy Weah’s playing time at Juventus has been limited since his arrival at the club during the summer. He was brought in as a replacement for Juan Cuadrado and had initially expected to establish himself as the right-wing option for the Bianconeri.

However, in recent weeks, he has found himself on the bench, with Weston McKennie, a midfielder by trade, occupying the right-wing position. Weah recognises that this period serves as a learning phase for him, and he is committed to further development.

Weah understands the challenges of making a mark at a big club in a new country. Despite his limited playing time, he maintains a positive attitude and emphasises his willingness to work hard and continue improving.

Weah said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I’m learning a lot at Juventus and I think it’s good, so I can grow in my way of playing. In Italy, I’m settling in, even with the typical gestures.”

Juve FC Says

Weah has a good attitude for a young player, which will benefit him throughout his career.

The American has to keep working hard in training, and in time, he will get his chance to play regularly.