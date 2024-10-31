On Wednesday night, Juventus could only register an underwhelming 2-2 draw against their visitors Parma in the midweek Serie A round.

The Crociati took the lead twice thanks to Enrico Del Prato and Simon Sohm, while the Old Lady equalized the first time through Weston McKennie’s header and then through Timothy Weah’s close-range finish.

The official Juventus website has provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath, including some undesired figures.

The Bianconeri have now settled for a draw in 16 out of their 30 Serie A outings in 2024 (winning 10 and losing four during the same period). No club in Europe’s Top Five League has registered this many draws over the same time span.

The source adds that the last time Juventus recorded more draws in a calendar year dates back to 1956 when they collected 17 draws. Nevertheless, Thiago Motta’s men still have time to set a new record as we still have two months left before the year draws to a close, albeit it’s not an achievement they particularly fancy.

On another note, Parma have allowed 97 goals from their top-flight encounters against Juventus, more than any other club in Serie A.

For his part, Weah has managed to score a goal and provide an assist for only the second time in his career while featuring for a club in Europe’s Top Five Leagues (the first against Nice with Lille in Ligue 1, on 14/05/2022).

The 24-year-old has now bagged three goals from his six Serie A appearances this term, already equalling his best seasonal tally.

As for McKennie, he has finally found the back of the net in a Serie A contest after 740 days. His last league goal dates back to October 2022.

Finally, Danilo might have endured a torrid outing at the back, but he became the second Brazilian to feature for Juventus in 150 Serie A outings in the three-points-per-win era after his good friend Alex Sandro (230 appearances).