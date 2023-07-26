Timothy Weah is relishing his early days as a Juventus player, settling into the team and preparing for the upcoming season. The American forward completed his move to the Old Lady a few weeks ago, leaving Lille for the opportunity to join a bigger club and step into the shoes of the departing Juan Cuadrado.

Weah’s father, George Weah, famously made a name for himself during his time at AC Milan. However, Timothy will now have the honour of wearing the Juventus shirt in the upcoming season.

As Juventus aims to end the next season with a trophy, Weah is expected to play a crucial role in their squad.

In a recent interview, Weah shared his thoughts about his time at the club and even revealed which teammate he believes will provide the assist for his first goal for Juventus.

The winger said via Football Italia:

“My first Juve goal is definitely gonna be from a ball over the top from Loca. He’s always pinging me in behind so I already know that I’m gonna make that run and he’s gonna play me. He just has that Italian class on the ball.”

Juve FC Says

Weah is having a good time as a Juve player and his comments also show the players are building a key rapport that would serve them in the next campaign.

There are many expectations on Weah and other players at the club and we expect them to bring success back to the Allianz Stadium.