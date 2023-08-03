Timothy Weah was in superb form down the Juventus right-hand channel in their 3-1 win against Real Madrid last night.

The American is proving to be an important signing and a player who will deliver value when competitive football starts.

He did his job well and scored a very fine goal against Los Blancos, which earned him the Man of the Match award.

Several Juve stars did well in the match, but Weah was chosen as the best player.

He was delighted with the win and how the team played while being thankful for being chosen as the Man of the Match.

The American said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m happy, it was a beautiful victory. It was a difficult game, but it’s great to play these games. We played the ball well, we fought and worked hard to achieve this result. We wanted to win and we succeeded, we are happy. Weston’s assist and the MVP award? I’m very happy, he played a great match.”

Juve FC Says

Weah has been a fine addition to our squad and has had a very good pre-season so far.

The winger will certainly be a key player for us for as long as possible if he maintains this momentum and continues to deliver value.