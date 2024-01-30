Timothy Weah has reportedly rejected an approach from Everton for a loan move this month, as revealed by Football Italia.

The American forward joined Juventus in the summer and has seen playing time at the Allianz Stadium. Despite facing periods of inactivity due to injuries, Weah has faced competition from Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso, who were selected ahead of him in some matches.

Although Weah might have considered his options in Turin, the report suggests that he turned down Everton’s loan offer because he is determined to fight for his place at Juventus. The American is confident in his ability to carve out a successful career at the Allianz Stadium and has opted to stay and compete until the end of the season.

Weah recognises that Juventus is currently competing in both the league and the Italian Cup, providing him with the opportunity to end the season with medals. On the other hand, Everton is facing challenges on and off the field and could potentially be relegated at the end of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

No player will willingly swap Juventus for Everton at this stage of the season unless they are forced out of the club.

Weah is a good player and will keep improving, which will make him a regular on the team.