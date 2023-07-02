Weah reveals how his father’s passion for Juventus made the transfer decision easy

Timothy Weah has revealed his father is a massive Juventus fan and was pleased to see his son playing for the Black and Whites.

Weah has just completed his transfer to the Allianz Stadium as one of Juve’s summer signings as they rebuild their squad.

His father, George, played in Serie A and is an AC Milan legend, yet he supported his son’s move to Juve and the youngster revealed his father was delighted to see him choose to wear the black and white shirt.

He said via Football Italia:

“The history of my family and my dad playing for Milan, that in itself is huge, and now his son gets the opportunity to be in Serie A and play for one of the greatest clubs. It’s wonderful.

“It’s one of his favourite clubs, he supports Juventus, he’s crazy about them, so it really made the choice easy for me.”

Juve FC Says

Weah has good genes running through him, as his father is one of the best-ever African players in the history of the game.

He does not play the same role as his dad did, but if he makes half the impact the senior Weah made at Milan, Juve will compete for titles while he is on our books.