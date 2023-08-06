While it hasn’t been the most exciting summer transfer campaign for Juventus, at least the club managed to bolster the right flank with the arrival of Timothy Weah.

The 23-year-old is a pacey, versatile player who has already displayed flashes of brilliance during the US summer tour.

The USMNT star spoke about the most recent friendly against Real Madrid, which witnessed his first goal for the club.

The Bianconeri beat Los Merengues 3-1 in Orlando, with the young man scoring the second goal.

“I’m very happy, it was a wonderful victory to start the season on a the right foot. And it came against Real Madrid,” said the former Lille man in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via Gianlucadimarzio.com.

“I couldn’t have been in a better place with a better team, so I’m just honored and feel blessed to be here.

“We played with high intensity, although it was a difficult encounter. It was the last match of the American tour, our legs were heavy and we were all tired. But we had an excellent performance

“After beating Real Madrid, you can only aspire to the maximum, I think the boys are happy and so am I.”

Weah also spoke about his rapport with his international teammate Weston McKennie who has now become his club comrade as well.

It was the midfielder who provided the winger with the assist for the goal against Real Madrid.

“I am very happy with the assist he gave me against Real Madrid and even more so to have the opportunity to play with Wes at such a big club.

“It’s a dream for an American kid to be in his position and with his performance against the Spaniards he proved that he is one of the strongest midfielders in the world.”

Nevertheless, the new Juventus signing reserved the highest praise for another Bianconeri midfielder.

Weah identified Locatelli as the Juventus teammate who impressed him the most, tipping him to become a football legend.

“I choose Locatelli, without any doubt! Manu has a fantastic foot, his passing ability is enchanting, especially for me personally, as I like to do the running.

“With his attributes, Locatelli reminds me a bit of Pirlo. It’s exciting to see him play, I think he’ll become a football legend.”