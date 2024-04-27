Timothy Weah has admitted that Juventus played their game against AC Milan in a difficult moment, but he believes it was a good game.

Juve and the Rossoneri played to a goalless draw in a game between two clubs battling to finish in the second position on the league table.

The Bianconeri have been inconsistent, but fans still expected them to get a result from this direct clash.

Max Allegri’s men failed to do so as both teams settled for a share of the spoils, and Weah insists it was a good game they played despite the tough period for the team.

After the fixture, the American said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Today was a good match, in a difficult moment for the whole team but we must continue to work well together and stay focused on the next one match against Roma”.

Milan has overtaken us in the league standings for weeks now, which shows they are having a better season than we are.

Not winning is not a good outcome, but picking up a point is much better than being humiliated, considering how fragile the team’s confidence has been over the last few weeks.