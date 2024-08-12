Juventus winger Timothy Weah remains upbeat despite his team’s defeat against Atletico Madrid in the final friendly test of the summer.

The 24-year-old endured a forgettable first campaign in Turin where he struggled to make an impact as a right wingback in Max Allegri’s formation. He eventually lost his starting berth to Andrea Cambiaso who switched to the right flank.

But this season, Weah appears to be enjoying his football once more under Thiago Motta who unleashed him in a more advanced position.

The American has been showing encouraging signs in pre-season, even in yesterday’s defeat to Atletico which ended in a 0-2 loss.

But despite the result, the winger insists that the team is on the right track, noting how the new technical staff have adopted a more attacking approach.

“I saw positive things today, especially in the first half,” noted Weah in his post-match interview as published by the official Juventus website. “We have to continue to work like this in training, because the next game will be a league match and it will be more important. “We are not worried about the loss, since it was a pre-season friendly. I am totally focused on the field and on helping the team. We have to continue like this, all together. “We have a new coach, a new system of play, we’re more focused on attack, and I think I will also be a different player, it’s what we work on together every day. We have a very good rapport.”

The USMNT star is the coach’s lone option on the right wing, at least until the expected arrival of Fiorentina’s Nico Gonzalez.