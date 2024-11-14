Timothy Weah’s role at Juventus has evolved significantly under the management of Thiago Motta, with the American forward finding a new lease of life in a more advanced attacking position. This tactical shift has allowed Weah to express his abilities more freely and contribute to the team’s offensive play, particularly evident in his performance against Torino before the international break. In that match, Weah scored the opening goal for the Bianconeri, although his second strike was ruled out due to a handball.
Club News
No Comments