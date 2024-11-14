Under previous manager Max Allegri, Weah was often deployed as a wing-back or even as a right-back, a role that required a different skill set than the one he is now honing under Motta’s tactical setup. Motta’s tactical flexibility has allowed the American to play further up the pitch, offering more direct attacking contributions, which has increased his confidence in front of goal.

In an interview with Tuttojuve, Weah’s agent, Badou Sambagué, spoke about the player’s potential for the rest of the season, specifically regarding his goal-scoring ability. Sambagué stated:

“Today he has the ability to score 10 goals in a season. What is important are the team goals, but he is also aware that this passes through individual performances. He sets himself the goal of performing for the team and knows that this will have an individual impact for him.”

Weah’s development into a more prominent attacking figure shows his increasing tactical intelligence and adaptability. By setting individual goals while remaining focused on team objectives, Weah is poised to make a significant impact for Juventus this season. His ability to thrive in Motta’s tactical setup could prove crucial in helping Juventus achieve their goals, and if he can meet the target of ten goals, it will be a testament to his growth as a player.