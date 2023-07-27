Timothy Weah has become the latest American player to join Juventus, following in the footsteps of his father, who had a successful stint with AC Milan in the Serie A several decades ago.

The winger expressed his delight when Juventus showed interest in signing him while he was playing for Lille in the French top-flight league. He didn’t hesitate to accept the opportunity to wear the black and white jersey and is now eager to make a positive impact at the Allianz Stadium.

Currently, Juventus is in the United States for pre-season training, and this holds special significance for Weah as he was born in New York, where he first started playing football.

Weah’s first coach during his early days at BW Gottschee Soccer, Tommy Flood, recently gave an exclusive interview with Tuttojuve, discussing various aspects of the player. He confidently stated that more New Yorkers would now be following and supporting Juventus, thanks to Weah’s presence at the club.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Yes Juve have bought an important player, a quality person, a hard worker who is super passionate about the beautiful game since he was a kid at BW Gottschee.

“He is hungry, willing to do anything and everything for the club and the Juventus fans… We will all watch and support him here in America. In New York there will be new fans who will cheer for the Old Lady”.

Juve FC Says

Weah is one of USA’s most important players and the winger will definitely make more Americans pay attention to us.

Hopefully, he will cement his place in the team as the first choice when the term begins.