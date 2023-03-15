Wednesday training report provides updates on Chiesa, Di Maria and Bonucci

On Wednesday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before taking the trip to Germany.

The Bianconeri prevailed in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 thanks to Angel Di Maria’s solitary goal, but they still have to complete the job in Freiburg.

However, Max Allegri is dealing with several selection headaches ahead of Thursday’s crucial showdown, with some of his key stars struggling to regain their fitness.

According to Calciomercato, Di Maria’s recovery schedule isn’t going according to plan. The manager expected the Argentine to shake off his knock and make himself available this midweek.

However, the veteran had a personalized training for the second day in a row, as he remains away from the rest of the group.

On a more positive note, Federico Chiesa, Gleison Bremer and Fabio Miretti all trained as a part of the group, so they should be available for tomorrow’s encounter.

The winger had a large scare during the first leg when he was barely able to stay on his feet until the final whistle. But luckily, it turned out to be a slight knock.

Finally, Leonardo Bonucci was absent from the training session, almost confirming his absence from today’s trip. The Juventus captain sustained a knock during the team’s victory over Sampdoria in the weekend.