“We’ll see” – Federico Chiesa leaves his Juventus future up in the air

Last night, Federico Chiesa settled the encounter against Udinese with a solitary strike that secured all three points for Juventus.

In what was the last fixture of the campaign, several Bianconeri stars bid the club farewell, while many are wondering if the Italian winger will join the exodus.

After the match, the 25-year-old was interrogated by reporters who naturally asked him about his future. Yet, he remained coy with his answers.

“I have a training camp with the Italian national team and then we’ll play the Nations League Final Four, then we’ll see,” said the Euro 2020 winner in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“Now I’m at Juventus and I’m thinking about the club”.

The former Fiorentina man rues the 10-point deduction which hindered the club’s campaign, catapulting the Bianconeri from third to seventh place in the Serie A standings.

“We all know what a year it was. With the penalty we would have found ourselves qualified for a more important European competition, but on the field we deserved the Champions League.

“Now we’re going on holiday and then we’ll think about next season, giving everything for this shirt and remaining competitive”.

Finally, Chiesa admitted that it was a complicated campaign on a personal level as he had to overcome a devastating injury and a long layoff.

“It was a difficult season, especially for the time it took me to recover. We have to get up and think about the future. We want to think about bringing Juve back to being competitive”.