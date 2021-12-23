“We’ll see” Juventus’ target hands them a boost that he could move next month

Juventus’ target, Julian Alvarez has hinted he could leave River Plate next month before the new Argentinian league season resumes.

The attacker has caught the attention of top European clubs in recent months following his fine form in South America.

Juventus has been struggling for goals and has been tipped to move for him next month.

Several other clubs also want to sign him, but the Bianconeri would have to convince the player before a transfer can happen.

Speaking about his future in a recent interview, the attacker insists he is unsure what the future holds and he could leave The Millionaires before next season kicks off.

“I don’t know what will happen. We’ll see if I’ll start the pre-season in January or if something else will happen,” he said as quoted by Football Italia.

“I will make the best decision for me at the right time.”

Juve FC Says

Alvarez is one of the finest attackers Juve can sign, but a January move would be tricky for the Bianconeri.

They have so many attackers in Max Allegri’s squad at the moment, including Kaio Jorge, who joined them in the summer from Santos.

Some of these players might have to leave next month to make room for Alvarez to move to the Allianz Stadium.