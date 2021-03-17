“We’ll see” Real Madrid continues to fuel Ronaldo’s return rumours

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has missed the chance to debunk rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the club this summer.

The attacker moved from Los Blancos to Juventus in the summer of 2018, shortly after delivering another Champions League to them.

Juve splashed the cash to bring him to Turin because they wanted to win the coveted European club trophy.

However, since he has been at the club, they haven’t reached the semifinal and have crashed out at the round of 16 stage in the last two seasons.

The Bianconeri’s poor form in the league this season has seen the attacker come under serious scrutiny from disgruntled fans.

After their exit from the Champions League last week, reports circulated that he would leave the team.

One of them claimed that he was set to return to Madrid, where he enjoyed the best of times in his career.

Zinedine Zidane has left the door open for his return and Butragueno’s response before the Los Blancos game against Atalanta yesterday seems to suggest that they are really thinking about signing him.

When asked about the rumours, he said to Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia:

“We’ll see, in half-an-hour we are playing practically a final, one of the most important games of the season. All our energy has to be on this match and booking our spot in the quarter-final draw.”