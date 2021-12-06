“We’ll see when he returns to Turin” agent of Juventus loanee speaks up on his fine form

Nicolo Rovella has been in fine form at Genoa this season as he spends time on loan with The Griffin.

Juventus signed the youngster at the start of this year and allowed him to remain at the club until the end of this season.

While he thrives at Genoa, the Bianconeri is struggling to get good performances from their current midfielders.

This has led to suggestions that they could recall him from his loan spell early.

His agent, Beppe Riso, spoke about his time at Genoa and admits he has been proving he is good enough to play for Juve and adds that time would tell when he would return to Turin.

He told Tuttosport, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Nicolò is a level player and he is proving it also in this season, the figures speak for themselves. He is proving to be from Juventus, we’ll see when he returns to Turin. Too bad for the injury, he was playing very well.”

Juve FC Says

Rovella looks the real deal, and he is one player who has a long-term future at Juventus.

However, we shouldn’t rush the 20-year-old back to Turin because we need new midfielders.

Max Allegri’s midfield needs to be overhauled, but we can instead sign a more experienced player in January and wait for Rovella to return at the end of the season.