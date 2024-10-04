Dusan Vlahovic is thrilled with Juventus’ outstanding performance in their Champions League match against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night. The Bianconeri showed incredible resilience in Germany, overcoming significant challenges to secure a memorable victory.

Entering the match with their unbeaten start to the season on the line, Juventus needed to prove they could handle the pressure. Despite facing a Leipzig side that matched their strong defensive record and boasted dangerous attackers, the Bianconeri were confident they could rise to the occasion.

Even after suffering two early injuries and going down to ten men due to a red card, Juventus pushed through and emerged victorious. Vlahovic played a crucial role in their success, scoring two brilliant goals to continue his impressive run of form. His contribution was pivotal in keeping Juve’s momentum alive, and his joy at the team’s performance was evident as they maintained their unbeaten streak.

After the fixture, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I’m extremely happy, especially for the team. We played for almost 45 minutes with a man down. We’re becoming a real team. We fought as the coach asked us to, and we never stopped pressing them even with one less player. Of course, we had to suffer at the end, but I think we deserved to win.”

Juve FC Says

We had a brilliant night in Germany, and this team truly gets better every time we watch them play.