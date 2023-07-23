Following the club’s recent financial and legal troubles, some voices claimed that the Agnelli family are considering ending their tenure at the helm of Juventus.

But on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the family’s takeover, EXOR CEO John Elkann came out to reassure the fans of the eternal bond between his family and the Turin-based club.

Elkann is the grandson of the legendary Gianni Agnelli. He became the De Facto leader of the powerful family following the passing of L’avvocato in 2003.

The 47-year-old isn’t the most popular figure amongst the club’s supporters, but he insists that he and the rest of his family are Juventus supporters before being owners.

“Sure, we are the owners, but we’re fans first and foremost,” said Elkann in an interview with La Stampa via JuventusNews24.

“There are football clubs that are linked to a company, they are historically an offshoot of it, such as PSV Eindhoven with the Dutch company Philips.

“But that’s not the case at Juventus. It has never been the emanation of a company like Fiat. It has always been a family club, not a company.”

“There is a double thread of continuity that unites our family to Juventus in these hundred years, a visceral love, because it is linked to moments of family life and indelible memories.

“And then there’s the responsibility to build for the future by innovating and adapting to the times.

“As my grandfather used to say ‘Juventus means youth’. Youth means being projected towards the future. Its past is full of glory, but with the name it bears, it is the future that must be looked to.”

Elkann also enumerated some of the innovative projects that Juventus accomplished in recent years, including building their own stadium, and launching a U-23 squad and a professional Women’s team.