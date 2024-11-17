France head coach Didier Deschamps says he and his staff are keeping tabs on Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.

The Bianconeri signed the 24-year-old last summer on loan with an option to buy from Milan. Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. had other priorities to bolster the backline, including the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Jean-Clair Todibo, but eventually resorted to Kalulu as a fallback option after failing to land their main targets.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman has been proving his worth in Turin. He already cemented himself as a regular starter in Thiago Motta’s starting lineup, and has been one of the club’s most consistent performers.

Due to the strong competition for spots in the French national team, Kalulu has never earned a call-up to the first team. However, this could change soon, reveals Deschamps.

The former Juventus and Chelsea midfielder revealed that the technical staff is closely following the Milan loanee who might soon earn his debut for Les Bleus.

“Kalulu had done very well in the season when Milan won the Scudetto title. However, he had physical problems afterwards,” recalled the 56-year-old in his pre-match press conference ahead of the UEFA Nations League tie against Italy (via IlBianconero).

“This season, he has regained his best condition at Juventus. He can play both as a centre-back and as a full-back. We are following him for the national team, even if there is significant competition for places.”

This season, Kalulu has made nine appearances for Juventus in Serie A, in addition to four Champions League outings.

Although we’re still in November, the Bianconeri have already made up their mind regarding the player’s future based on multiple reports. The Turin-based giants are planning to exercise their option to buy the versatile defender. The whole operation should cost the club circa 20 million euros (bonus included).