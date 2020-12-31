“We’re still in the race for the Scudetto, we know that” Bentancur confident Juventus will win title

Rodrigo Bentancur has been one of Juventus’ better players towards the end of this year, and he recently spoke about the club’s season.

Juventus end the year 6th on the league table after they lost their last league game against Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri are currently behind the likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan, and both teams don’t look like they are joking when it comes to winning the title.

However, Bentancur is confident that they can still win the league. He even said that he recalls when the Bianconeri has been 10 points behind in the league table, yet they have come back to win the league.

He also said that the players have the mindset of being ready for the next game as soon as they finish a match.

He told Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Football Italia: “We’re still in the race for the Scudetto, we know that.

Even before I arrived, I know there were times when Juve were 10 points off the leaders and still won the title.

“After every match, we need to already begin to focus on the next test. This is the mind-set we need to win it all.”

Juventus will begin the year with a game against Udinese before they face Milan next week.