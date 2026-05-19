Giorgio Chiellini has reacted to Juventus’ home defeat against Fiorentina in Serie A this weekend, a result that saw the Bianconeri drop out of the Champions League qualification places with just one match remaining.

In recent weeks, the team in black and white had appeared to understand the importance of the situation and had produced a steady run of performances to keep their top four hopes alive.

Supporters had grown increasingly confident that Juventus would maintain their momentum and secure a place in the top four, which would guarantee Champions League football for the 2026/2027 season.

Juventus Under Pressure in Top Four Race

As one of the biggest clubs in world football, Juventus are widely expected to compete in the Champions League each season, with the financial and sporting consequences of missing out considered significant.

The club has continued to work towards that objective, but the defeat to Fiorentina has delivered a major setback at a crucial stage of the campaign. As a result, missing out on Champions League qualification has become a real possibility heading into the final match.

Despite the disappointment, Juventus are expected to approach their final fixture of the season against Torino with full commitment as they attempt to salvage their European ambitions.

Chiellini Reflects on Defeat

When asked about the loss to Fiorentina, Chiellini offered a brief and measured assessment of the situation, as reported by Il Bianconero.

He said:

“It was definitely a bad day.

“We’re taking it one day at a time, now we’re waiting to finish this season.”

Chiellini’s comments reflect the frustration within the club following a damaging result, while also highlighting the need to remain focused as Juventus prepare for a decisive final match that will determine their European fate.