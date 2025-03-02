Juventus fans celebrates as Juventus' forward from Spain Alvaro Morata scored during the Italian Tim Cup final football match AC Milan vs Juventus on May 21, 2016 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

The Juventus ultras are organising a marching protest against everyone responsible for the club’s failing project, from the hierarchy to the directors and technical staff all the way to the players.

After a series of disappointing seasons, the Bianconeri faithful were promised a memorable campaign, especially following the arrival of Thiago Motta alongside a host of exciting new signings.

However, the coach and the new players have been largely disappointing this season. The fans hardly had the time to digest their disappointing early elimination from the Champions League at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, as they were dealt a new blow a week later as the team embarrassingly crashed out of the Coppa Italia following their defeat against Empoli at home.

Motta’s men are currently preparing for Monday’s Serie A contest against Hellas Verona, and have decided to spend the night at Continassa. However, they will have unhappy visitors at their doorstep on Sunday.

The Curva Sud ultras have invited themselves as well as all Juventus supporters to join them in a protesting march where they will make their voices heard in the hopes of sparking a real change at the club.

“We are the ones who follow you everywhere, we always have Juventus on our minds, rain, snow, ice, sun, we are always there, we have trusted you, we wanted to believe in you, supporting you with enthusiasm and sacrifices,” reads the statement joinly released by jointly by Drughi Bianconeri, Primo Novembre 1897, NodEst, Viking and N..AB (via Calciomercato).

“Unfortunately, today we have reached the point of no longer being able to tolerate a project that seems to have failed, in which nothing has a logical sense or a comprehensible development!

“The Juventus people are tired of you and unfortunately show their displeasure during the matches by whistling and insulting, something we would have always wanted to avoid. But now, your attitude and your indifference towards this historic shirt is no longer tolerable!

“ENOUGH. You will understand what it means when WE CAN’T TAKE IT ANYMORE. You will feel our disappointment, hoping to provoke in you players, coach and directors, a spark that could, at least in part, save a disastrous season that we haven’t endured in 14 years!

“We invite all Juventus fans to make your voices heard and participate in the demonstration of our disappointment at the Stadium! SUNDAY AT 7:45 PM IN THE SQUARE OF THE SOUTH CURVA AND THEN TO THE J HOTEL! WE WILL NEVER GIVE UP!”