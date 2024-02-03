Former Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder has asserted that the winner of the Derby d’Italia this weekend between Juventus and Inter Milan will not necessarily be crowned the champion of Italy at the end of the season.

This upcoming clash between Juventus and Inter Milan is one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in Europe. The victor will commence the week atop the league standings, although it’s worth noting that Juventus has played one more game than Inter Milan.

While some fans speculate that if Juventus loses, Inter will embark on a winning streak and secure the league title, Sneijder remains cautious about such assumptions.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The match is not worth four points, but always three like all the others. Inter are ahead and have a game to recover, but who could ever say that, by beating Juve, they would already have the scudetto in their pocket.

“It doesn’t work like that, there are many months to go and the opponents are always difficult, especially in Italy.”

Juve FC Says

Regardless of what anyone thinks, we must not lose to Inter Milan this weekend because allowing them to open up a huge points gap at the top of the league standings could be disastrous.