The 25-year-old debuted for the Bianconeri in the 2020/2021 season as one of the impressive youngsters in the Next Gen Team.

He benched Alex Sandro for several games as Andrea Pirlo showed faith in him, but when the manager left at the end of the season, he was repeatedly shipped out on loan.

Most Bianconeri fans might have forgotten that he was still their player, as he was on the books of Cosenza last season and has now returned to Turin.

QPR began to show interest in his signature weeks ago, and it seemed they would win the race to sign him and take him to the English Championship.

However, a report in Tuttomercatoweb claims that West Brom has hijacked the move and is on the verge of confirming an agreement with Juve.

The defender will sign a three-year deal with them, but Juve will not receive any transfer fee for the deal.

Instead, the Bianconeri will allow him to leave with a 20% sell-on clause if he does well at West Brom and they sell him in the future.