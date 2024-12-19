Nicolo Fagioli might be on the downward spiral at Juventus, but his stocks are high on the England shores, with West Ham United and others reportedly looking to recruit him.

The 23-year-old is a fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium, partially due to his long affiliation with the club, dating back to his childhood. The midfielder carved himself a role with the first team following an impressive loan spell at Cremonese in 2021/22.

But after a solid 2022/23 campaign, his momentum was derailed by an eight-month suspension in the wake of a betting scandal that rocked Italian football. Juventus stuck by their youth product and even offered him a new contract, but what was supposed to be his rebound campaign isn’t panning out as hoped.

Fagioli was a regular starter at the start of the season, but then suffered a steep fall in Thiago Motta’s pecking order, so he’s now been reduced to a mere benchwarmer.

Therefore, many believe that the player’s time at Continassa is drawing to an end, especially with the club looking to raise funds to bolster the defensive department and potentially sign a new striker as well.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Fagioli could end up sealing a move to the Premier League.

The Turin-based newspaper names three London-based clubs who are reportedly on the Italan’s trail. These are West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace.

So it remains to be seen if Fagioli would be tempted to join one of the trio or decide to hold out for another suitor who could offer him a better chance of winning silverware.

The source also mentions Tottenham Hotspur who pursued the player a year and a half ago but to no avail, as it could be the ideal time for the Spurs to revive their interest in their longtime target.

Finally, the report discusses a potential reunion with Adrien Rabiot at Marseille who have an excellent working relationship with Juventus.