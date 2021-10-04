West Ham and Serie A rival want Juventus youngster on loan

Sampdoria and West Ham will battle for the signature of Luca Pellegrini in the January transfer window.

The youngster wasn’t allowed to go out on loan at the start of this season by Massimiliano Allegri because the gaffer expected to make use of him.

However, he has hardly played for the Bianconeri in the campaign so far and now looks set to leave.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Sampdoria is eyeing a January loan move for him after he failed to get playing minutes in Turin.

I Blucerchiati already has two players on loan from Juve, which shows the fine business relationship between the clubs.

Juve has trusted them with the development of Radu Drăgușin and Mohamed Ihattaren and Pellegrini could join them.

However, they face serious competition from high-flying West Ham in England.

The Premier League club has made good progress under the management of David Moyes over the last few seasons.

West Ham is playing in the Europa League in this campaign and Pellegrini might find that enticing.

It remains unclear if he would choose to leave Italy or remain in Serie A, but the report says a loan away from Juve in the new year is almost certain to happen.