Juventus reportedly have company in the race for Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel, who has attracted interest from the Premier League.

The 20-year-old started his career at Sporting Club’s youth academy, and then had experiences at Setubal and Estrela Amadora, before arriving a Lecce last January for only €1.25 million.

Following a six-month apprenticeship at the Via del Mare, the Portuguese has become a regular starter for the Salentians since the start of the season.

Juventus, West Ham & Brentford vying for Tiago Gabriel

Lecce decided to bet on Gabriel after selling their stalwart, Federico Baschirotto, to Cremonese, and this decision has paid dividends, with the youngster emerging as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The towering centre-back has thus far featured in all 15 of Lecce’s league contests, including 14 as a starter. He also has one goal to his name.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Gabriel’s exploits have earned him plaudits from fans and observers, while scouts have been circling.

In recent weeks, the Portuguese defender has been linked with a possible move to Juventus, who are looking to bolster Luciano Spalletti’s backline next season. Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has confirmed the Old Lady’s interest in the player.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri aren’t alone in the race for the young man, as West Ham United and Brentford are keeping an eye on the player.

Lecce seeking €40m for Tiago Gabriel

Due to the growing interest in the defender’s services, Lecce have decided to raise their asking price to €40 million, a figure that would yield them astronomical capital gains.

The source believes that the Premier League duo should be able to fork out this sum, while Juventus might be more reluctant to spend such a hefty figure on a young up-and-comer.

Gabriel is tied to Lecce with a contract lasting until June 2027, but both parties have the right to trigger a two-year renewal.