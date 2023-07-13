Despite a forgettable campaign in London, Denis Zakaria could end up staying put in the English capital.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea on loan last season but endured a torrid campaign amidst the club’s struggles.

The Swiss failed to leave his mark on the English shores, so the Blues opted against triggering their option to buy the player.

The midfielder has now returned to Continassa to join the Juventus pre-season. However, he knows fully well that he’s no longer a part of Max Allegri’s project.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, West Ham United are gradually closing in on a final agreement to sign Zakaria.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri are hoping to collect around 25 million euros from the sale.

This would be some significant capital gains as the player first arrived in Turin for circa 8.5 million. The Italians snatched his services from Borussia Monchengladbach when his contract was about to expire in January 2022.

As Albanese reveals, the Hammers have now offered the Old Lady around 20 million euros including bonuses for the player’s services.

However, the journalist suggest a possible compromise of around 18 million as a fixed fee in addition to bonuses that raise the total to 22 or 23 million.