Throughout the last few years, Emerson Palmieri has been a perennial transfer target for Juventus. The 28-year-old has become an afterthought at Chelsea with Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Marcus Alonso all ahead of him in the Thomas Tuchel’s pecking order.

The Italo-Brazilian spent the previous campaign on loan at Lyon before returning to the Stamford Bridge this summer. The player and the club are both seeking an exit, and apparently, he could make the move from West London to the capital’s east side.

According to Standard Sport via JuventusNews24, West Ham United are now the favorites to sign Emerson, beating competition from Nice and Juventus.

The former Roma player had joined Chelsea in January 2018, and has a contract with the Blues until 2024.

Juve FC say

This summer, Juventus were widely expected to sign a new left-back, with Emerson emerging as one of the favorites. While the Bianconeri did indeed buy Andrea Cambiaso, the young Italian was immediately loaned out to Bologna.

Moreover, Luca Pellegrini also left on a temporary transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt, leaving Alex Sandro as the solitary natural option for the role.

So while Juventus managed to upset the Hammers by snatching the signature of Filip Kostic at the 11th hour, the Premier League club has coincidentally decided to make up for their shortcoming by landing a Bianconeri transfer target.

In the end, let’s hope we don’t end up ruing our left-back shortage at some point during the campaign.