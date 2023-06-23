West Ham enter the race to add Juventus midfielder to their squad

West Ham United has emerged as a potential suitor for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria as the player seeks to leave the club.

With West Ham reportedly on the verge of selling Declan Rice, they are in need of midfield reinforcements, potentially multiple players to fill the void left by Rice’s departure.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Zakaria is one of the targets on West Ham’s radar. The Swiss midfielder had a loan spell at Chelsea last season but struggled for playing time at the Premier League club. He has returned to Juventus this summer but is not part of the Bianconeri’s plans, making his departure likely.

Juventus would be pleased to hear about West Ham’s interest in Zakaria, but they may prefer other clubs to join the race as it would increase the potential transfer fee they can ask for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has no future at the club, so we need to get him out of the Allianz Stadium as soon as we can.

The midfielder will do well at West Ham because they are not one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

We hope other clubs emerge because a bidding war for his signature will help us make good money from his sale.