Reportedly, West Ham is exploring the possibility of acquiring Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior on transfer deadline day. The Hammers are in urgent need of a winger and have only a limited amount of time left to bolster their squad, with a shortlist of potential candidates at their disposal.
Their interest in Filip Kostic dates back to his time in the German league with Eintracht Frankfurt. Notably, the Serbian player is no longer a regular starter at Juventus, which could lead him to consider a departure from the club during the closing hours of the transfer window. According to information from Graeme Bailey at 90 Mins, it is suggested that West Ham is keen on securing Kostic’s services.
Furthermore, there is speculation that the Hammers are also contemplating a move for Iling-Junior, who has been making an impression while playing for Juventus.
Juve FC Says
Kostic is no longer an important player for us and we should be happy to consider an offer for him in this transfer window.
The Serbian is an experienced head, but we are working based on a long-term plan and it makes little to no sense to cash in on Iling-Junior unless the offer is huge.
The youngster has huge potential and we might regret if we sell him now for whatever fee, especially if the Hammers re-sell him in the future for a more significant fee.
4 Comments
Kostic is a completly one dimenshion player with a world class delivery. With Allegri it turns into the worst football possible. play it to Kostic and aim for Milik- the story of last leason. He had a good season though Kostic but probably right to sell him for aorund 15 mill
Kostic is a good player. I have no idea what happened to make him become an outcast? He was brilliant at the beginning of the season until allegri decided he wasn’t a winger but a wing back. Kostic didn’t complain like Chiesa did. And that loyalty, and besides being run into the ground by allegri by the end of last season, is rewarded by showing him the door. When I don’t think I could dislike allegri more he proves me wrong.
Amazing how someone purchased one year ago can now become an outcast in such a short time, with the same person coaching the team no less. Just like with Zakaria. Yet mistake prone Sandro was automatically renewed thanks to the coach at an inflated salary and is an everyday starter while benching Gatti.
Hands off Samuel!