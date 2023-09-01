Reportedly, West Ham is exploring the possibility of acquiring Filip Kostic and Samuel Iling-Junior on transfer deadline day. The Hammers are in urgent need of a winger and have only a limited amount of time left to bolster their squad, with a shortlist of potential candidates at their disposal.

Their interest in Filip Kostic dates back to his time in the German league with Eintracht Frankfurt. Notably, the Serbian player is no longer a regular starter at Juventus, which could lead him to consider a departure from the club during the closing hours of the transfer window. According to information from Graeme Bailey at 90 Mins, it is suggested that West Ham is keen on securing Kostic’s services.

Furthermore, there is speculation that the Hammers are also contemplating a move for Iling-Junior, who has been making an impression while playing for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Kostic is no longer an important player for us and we should be happy to consider an offer for him in this transfer window.

The Serbian is an experienced head, but we are working based on a long-term plan and it makes little to no sense to cash in on Iling-Junior unless the offer is huge.

The youngster has huge potential and we might regret if we sell him now for whatever fee, especially if the Hammers re-sell him in the future for a more significant fee.