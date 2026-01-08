West Ham United man Guido Rodriguez is reportedly open to joining Juventus on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is an experienced Argentine midfielder who has a World Cup medal and two Copa América titles on his resume, but is currently struggling for prominence with the struggling Hammers.

This season, the midfielder has only made five appearances in the Premier League thus far, mostly coming off the bench.

Therefore, the player’s time in East London could come to a close six months ahead of the expiry of his contract.

Guido Rodriguez ready to join Juventus on loan from West Ham

In recent weeks, Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, who have identified him as an attainable stop-gap solution until the end of the season.

The Argentine international would add some much-needed depth in the middle of the park, offering an additional option behind Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants have been negotiating a loan deal with West Ham over the past few days, and the midfielder has already accepted this temporary formula.

Guido Rodriguez (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

But with the midfielder’s contract expiring at the end of the season, he might have to sign an extension before leaving on loan. His current deal includes an option for another year.

As the source explains, Rodriguez is still hoping to earn a spot in Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup squad, so he believes a move to Turin would reignite his chances, offering him the opportunity to play more regularly and make a statement at the top level.

Luciano Spalletti still has doubts about Rodriguez

While Rodriguez appears keen to join Juventus regardless of the formula, Luciano Spalletti has yet to give the green light, as revealed by the pink newspaper.

The 66-year-old manager prefers to take his time to reflect on the situation and carefully study the Argentine’s profile before deciding whether he’s the right profile to join his squad.

Therefore, the report expects the future of the former Real Betis star to be decided in around 10 days.