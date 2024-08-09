Juventus’ delays and penny-pinching have reportedly cost them a move for Jean-Clair Todibo, even though the defender has made it clear from the beginning that he wanted to join them.

Juve had already completed one deal with Nice this summer, signing Khephren Thuram from the Ligue 1 club. This was expected to make their pursuit of Todibo straightforward, and the defender chose not to entertain offers from other clubs once the Bianconeri expressed interest in him.

However, Juve repeatedly proposed a loan with an option to buy, despite Nice insisting on a permanent deal or an obligation to buy.

This hesitation allowed West Ham to renew their interest in the player. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers offered €40 million to sign Todibo, an offer that Nice accepted. The defender has also agreed to terms with the Premier League club, which is now planning to schedule his medical examination for today.

Football Italia reports that Todibo felt frustrated and disrespected by Juventus’ inability to make a permanent offer or show a firm commitment, leading him to accept the English club’s proposal.

Juve FC Says

Todibo waited for us for several weeks, so we have ourselves to blame for this failed move and we have to act faster in signing our next targets.