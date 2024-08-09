Juventus’ delays and penny-pinching have reportedly cost them a move for Jean-Clair Todibo, even though the defender has made it clear from the beginning that he wanted to join them.
Juve had already completed one deal with Nice this summer, signing Khephren Thuram from the Ligue 1 club. This was expected to make their pursuit of Todibo straightforward, and the defender chose not to entertain offers from other clubs once the Bianconeri expressed interest in him.
However, Juve repeatedly proposed a loan with an option to buy, despite Nice insisting on a permanent deal or an obligation to buy.
This hesitation allowed West Ham to renew their interest in the player. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers offered €40 million to sign Todibo, an offer that Nice accepted. The defender has also agreed to terms with the Premier League club, which is now planning to schedule his medical examination for today.
Football Italia reports that Todibo felt frustrated and disrespected by Juventus’ inability to make a permanent offer or show a firm commitment, leading him to accept the English club’s proposal.
Todibo waited for us for several weeks, so we have ourselves to blame for this failed move and we have to act faster in signing our next targets.
If someone doesn’t want to play for Juventus enough to be willing to wait, we don’t need them.
By the way Nice is greedy.
Juventus r not a top club anymore. Take the fact no matter u like it or not. Agnelli family should sell the club as John doesn’t love it. They r humiliating the heritage and torture the die hard fans.
Juventus has always been a top club and always will be. (the most important football club in Italy).
In addition, the new players can have the privilege of helping the club return to the top of Serie A and achieve a good result in the UCL.
So TRUE If Elkant was interested, HE WOULD PAY
gamers and there would be NO problem
Do you really think Juve is the only club in the world and only Juve fans should play for it ?
How delusional are u ?
“The Ligue 1 side has entertained offers from several clubs for the defender, but he has decided not to speak to any other suitor unless it is Juventus…the defender will only move to Juve” (juvefc.com – July 30, 2024 – 3:00 pm)
So Juventus is not the only club in the world, but Juventus have found an agreement with Todibo over personal terms, and beacuse he wants to move to Juventus, he should wait for the end of the negotiations.
I don’t understand, do I want to buy or NOT Tobid? ? ? If so, THEY SHOULD MAKE MONEY AND SELL THE SALAKS arturt dst, the Polish goalkeeper, Chiesa, milik, kosticio, or Elkan give me a LOAN and buy TOBID KOOPO, GALENO and… Elkan is NOT interested in Juventus? ? ? If you are interested, give me money…as long as it is NOT late