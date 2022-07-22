Juventus has been linked with a move for Filip Kostic all summer, but they might miss out on signing the Serbian.

The winger starred for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League last season and that caught the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs.

Juve is one of them and the Bianconeri has been pushing to add him to its squad.

However, they have signed Angel di Maria and the links to him have been few in the last weeks.

They could now be overtaken by the English club, West Ham, in the race for his signature.

Corriere Dello Sport reports that the Hammers enjoyed his performance against them in the semi-final of the Europa League last season, and they want to add him to their squad.

They are now the main competitors Juve has for his signature in this transfer window

Juve FC Says

Di Maria provides us with quality on the right wing and a fit-again Federico Chiesa will mean both of our wings are covered.

This means Kostic will likely be a bench warmer at Juve and that will not appeal to him.

Unless he doesn’t get a better offer, it would be hard for us to convince him to join us.