Luca Pellegrini looks increasingly likely to leave Juventus in this transfer window as more clubs become interested in a move for him.

The left-back has been the Bianconeri’s second choice behind Alex Sandro, but Juve is interested in Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa.

If they sign him, Pellegrini is facing increased competition for a starting place on the team.

Fulham was the first club to show interest in him as they search for players that will help them maintain their Premier League status this season.

They remain interested in a move for him, but more clubs are now looking to add him to their squad.

Tuttojuve reports that West Ham has joined their London rivals to chase a move for him.

The Hammers have become one of the top clubs in England under David Moyes, and they remain keen to strengthen their group.

Pellegrini will give them an extra option at left-back, and that is enough for them to consider a move for him.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini has still not convinced enough to become our first choice at the Allianz Stadium.

If he stays, he will play, but a move away could be his best chance to become a first choice at another club.

The money from his sale could also be used to complete the transfer for Cambiaso.

The Genoa man did well in Serie A last season, and he looks prepared for a big step like playing for Juventus.