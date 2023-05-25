West Ham must agree to a condition before Juventus will sign Scamacca

Juventus has shown keen interest in acquiring the services of Gianluca Scamacca, who has been encountering difficulties since joining West Ham in the Premier League.

The Italian striker caught Juve’s attention during his loan spell at Genoa from Sassuolo. The club had initially intended to include him in their squad before his move to West Ham materialized.

Struggling to find his form in the Premier League, Scamacca may be eager to make a swift return to Serie A given the opportunity.

With the possibility of losing Dusan Vlahovic in the summer due to the team’s precarious position of potentially missing out on Champions League football, Juve sees Scamacca as a potential replacement for the Serbian forward in their squad. Accordingly, they are determined to pursue his inclusion in the team.

However, according to Calciomercato Juve can only bring Scamacca back to Italy if West Ham agrees to a loan-to-buy arrangement. The club anticipates not making a significant financial commitment for his services initially, opting to assess his suitability and compatibility with their requirements before making any permanent move.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca has been in poor form since he moved to West Ham in the summer and it could be that he is struggling to adjust to a new league.

Bringing him back to Serie A could bring him back to life, but we have to be sure about Vlahovic’s future before discussing Scamacca with West Ham.