West Ham open to a loan move for Juventus target

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Gianluca Scamacca and remains keen on the West Ham striker.

As uncertainty surrounds the future of Dusan Vlahovic beyond this campaign, the Italian has been linked with a move to Turin again.

Juve reportedly sees him as the ideal replacement for Vlahovic if the Serbian eventually leaves.

Several clubs want to add Vlahovic to their squad, meaning Juve genuinely risks being forced to cash in on him.

Scamacca has struggled in England, which makes a temporary move for him the perfect first step.

A report on Calciomercato reveals West Ham will be open to allowing him to leave on loan in the summer as he has struggled in this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca is struggling in England, but he might do much better back at a top club in Serie A.

But we already have three misfiring strikers and probably should find the reason why they are struggling before we look to add a new man to the group.

If we do not figure out why they struggle, Scamacca could become yet another striker that does not score for us.

It would be interesting to see if we can get a good deal from selling DV9 because that will determine if a move for Scamacca happens.