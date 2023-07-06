West Ham prepares an 18m euros offer for Juventus star

Denis Zakaria’s departure from Juventus appears imminent as West Ham demonstrates a strong interest in securing the services of the Swiss midfielder.

Having fallen out of favour with Max Allegri, Zakaria spent the previous season on loan at Chelsea, where his performance did not meet expectations.

Nevertheless, West Ham remains convinced of his abilities and has engaged in discussions with Juventus to bring him into their squad, particularly in light of Declan Rice’s potential move to Arsenal.

According to Football Italia, subsequent negotiations have progressed, and it is anticipated that the Premier League club will soon present an offer of 18 million euros to secure Zakaria’s signature.

Although the reported value of the midfielder exceeds this figure, both parties anticipate reaching a swift agreement.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is not in our plans and remains a player we should consider offloading, so we expect to give West Ham every reason to complete this move as soon as possible.

The midfielder will also be eager to leave as it is now obvious that he is unwanted at the Allianz Stadium.

If we make things difficult for the Hammers, we may not find another suitor willing to take a chance on him after he flopped at Chelsea in the last term.