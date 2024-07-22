West Ham United have reportedly entered the race for Juventus youngster Matias Soulé and could swiftly splash their competitors out of the water.

Over the last couple of weeks, Roma and Leicester City have been entangled in a two-horse race for the young winger’s services.

The newly-promoted Premier League club placed the more lucrative bid, but the Giallorossi have been counting on the player’s desire to be reunited with his compatriots and former Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes in the Italian capital.

As for the Bianconeri, they have named their asking price at 35 million euros and aren’t willing to offer any discounts.

In fact, Juventus decided to add the 21-year-old to their pre-season training in Germany as a declaration of intent. This move suggests that Soulé isn’t going anywhere unless the Old Lady receives her asking price.

According to Tuttosport, both Leicester and Roma have been trying to close in on the requested figures by adding bonuses to the equation.

Nevertheless, West Ham have reportedly entered the fray, acting quickly and decisively to place themselves ahead of the competition.

The Hammers are reportedly willing to satisfy Juventus with an offer worth 35 million euros.

As the source tells it, the East Londoners could launch an official bid in the next 24-48 hours, which would force Roma and Leicester to either match the offer or resign to defeat.

The Turin-based newspaper believes this will be a decisive week for the future of the young Argentine.