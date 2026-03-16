Juventus and Jonathan David could be heading towards a swift separation, while the likes of West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking to seize the opportunity.

The Canadian only joined the Serie A giants last July. He signed as a free agent after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille.

The 26-year-old has been handed a flurry of opportunities to prove himself this season, especially with Dusan Vlahovic ruled out with a long-term injury. However, he was only able to score seven goals in his 39 appearances across all competitions.

Jonathan David destined to leave Juventus in the summer

Following an unconvincing display against Pisa, Luciano Spalletti decided to drop David from his starting lineup last Saturday in Udine, instead opting to play Kenan Yildiz and then Jeremie Boga as a false 9. The Turkish and Ivorian stars combined to score the winning goal.

Therefore, many believe that Canada’s all-time goalscorer is heading towards the exit door, having already lost the trust of his manager, as well as the fanbase.

Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that Olympique Marseille could try to pounce on their good relations with Juventus to bring the misfiring striker back to Ligue 1.

But according to various reports from France (via TuttoJuve), David also has a host of suitors from the Premier League.

Forest, West Ham & Spurs compete with OM for David

The source claims Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in David.

Curiously, these three Premier League sides are considered some of the most popular clubs in the country, but they’re all embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

David was supposed to be Vlahovic’s long-term replacement at Juventus. However, the tables have turned in recent weeks, as the Serbian and his entourage are currently negotiating a contract renewal that would keep him in Turin beyond the current campaign, while the Canadian appears all set to leave in the summer.