West Ham targeting a replacement for Juventus target

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Gianluca Scamacca and they have been handed a boost as West Ham looks prepared to sell him in the summer.

Scamacca only moved to the Premier League club in the last summer transfer window and they wanted him to become their first-choice striker.

However, the former Sassuolo man has not made the required impact and has spend some time on the bench in recent games.

This is a clear sign he is out of favour, which has piqued Juve’s interest, as they remain uncertain about Dusan Vlahovic’s future.

The Serbian might leave as the club struggles to qualify for the next Champions League.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals West Ham is now targeting Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug and could move for the German in the summer, which will make it easier for Juve to get Scamacca.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca has struggled in England, but his last season in Serie A was very good, which is just a sign of things to come, considering the Azzurri striker is just 24.

A move back to Serie A could revitalise him and see him score regularly again, but we probably should target an initial loan deal for the striker.