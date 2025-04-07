Juventus are reportedly all set to armor Weston McKennie with a new long-term contract after months of negotiations.

The 26-year-old has been at the club since the summer of 2020, making him the Bianconeri’s longest-serving outfielder amongst the current crop.

The American’s first few years in Turin had been a real rollercoaster, and he even spent a six-month loan spell at Leeds United who opted against keeping him permanently following their relegation to the English Championship in 2023.

But since then, McKennie returned to Turin with a different demeanour. While his colorful act never abandoned him, he has been working hard on the training ground, and the results have been plain to see.

The USMNT star has been a key figure for the club’s successive managers, Max Allegri, Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, who have been utilising him all across the field, banking on his remarkable versatility. For instance, McKennie started Sunday’s contest against Roma as a right wingback, but was shifted to his original role in midfield in the final 20 minutes.

Over the last few months, the former Schalke has been tipped to sign a new contract, but the signatures were postponed, likely due to the bleak circumstances that engulfed the club recently.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the player is now closer than ever before to finally penning a contract extension.

The Juventus insider expects McKennie to sign a new deal that would tie him down to the club until 2028 or 2029. This agreement will naturally include a pay raise.

It should be noted that the Texan had signed a contract renewal until 2026 at the start of the season. Nevertheless, that was only a quick fix that allowed him to be reintegrated into the squad.

McKennie has contributed with five goals and three assists in 37 appearances thus far this season.