Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is reportedly set to pen a new contract which will tie him to the club for years to come.

The American was widely tipped to leave the club last summer when he found himself outside of Thiago Motta’s main host during pre-season. However, it all changed when he penned a new deal at the end of August.

The 26-year-old extended his expiring contract until June 2026, but this quick fix allowed him to return to the fold, and he swiftly established himself as a key figure in the coach’s plans, especially due to his exceptional versatility.

This season, McKennie has been happy to play anywhere on the pitch as long as gets to contribute to the cause. He has thus featured as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder, a winger, a right-back and a left-back, and even an emergency centre-forward at one point.

Therefore, Juventus are looking to repay McKennie for his services by armouring him with a long-term contract.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the USMNT star is close to signing a new contract which will tie him the club until June 2028, or perhaps even 2029.

As the source explains, the midfielder currently earns 2.8 million euros per year as net wages. Nevertheless, the club management will reward his loyalty by offering him wages between 3 and 3.5 million euros.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the two parties are moving rapidly on this track, so the final announcement could ensue sooner rather than later.

This season, McKennie has contributed with two goals and three assists in his 18 Serie A appearances. He also scored twice in the Champions League, including one against Manchester City.

The Texan first joined the club in the summer of 2020 when former Bianconeri sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli was impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga during his time at Schalke.