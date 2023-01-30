McKennie USA
Weston McKennie completes medicals ahead of Leeds United transfer

January 30, 2023

It has been a largely uneventful January transfer session for Juventus who found themselves embroiled in financial and legal crisis.

But while the Bianconeri haven’t added a single first team player to the fold, the management trimmed the midfield department by sending Weston McKennie to Leeds United.

The 24-year-old is set to finalize an initial loan transfer worth 1.2 million euros with a buy option (which could become obligatory on certain conditions) set at 33 millions.

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, McKennie has completed his compulsory medical tests on Monday morning ahead of his imminent Leeds switch.

The Italian journalist revealed the news on his Twitter account, while stating that the whole package could reach 40 millions after adding bonuses.

As we reported yesterday, the transfer would become permanent on two conditions: if the Whites manage to avoid relegation, and the USMNT star makes ten appearances before the end of the campaign.

McKennie joined Juventus in the summer of 2020, but his time in Turin had been a rollercoaster with several highs and lows both on and off the field.

The former Schalke man remains a likeable character in the locker room, but his performances haven’t always justified his spot at the club.

    martinn January 30, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    33 notes isn`t too bad!

