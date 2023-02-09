Weston McKennie fails to impress for Leeds United against Man Utd

Weston McKennie has not made a good start to life as a player at Leeds United after joining the Premier League club on loan from Juventus.

The midfielder struggled to settle at the Allianz Stadium and jumped at the chance to move to England when Leeds came around with an offer.

Juve hopes he does well and the English club triggers the clause in the deal, which will make the transfer permanent.

However, after his first two games, he has not shown enough for all parties to be positive.

The American made his first start for the Whites in their game against Manchester United last night and they earned a 2-2 draw after going two nil up.

It was an overall improved performance from Leeds. However, Il Bianconero reports McKennie was underwhelming and did not do anything of note in the fixture.

This means the Bianconeri probably have to prepare to receive him back at the end of this season unless he gets better.

Juve FC Says

After just two games and one start, we cannot begin to judge a player and there is a huge positive in that the midfielder is getting game time.

If Mckennie keeps playing as he is doing now, very soon, he will get some rhythm and begin to help his loan side.

When he hits top form, the decision to make the move permanent would be an easy one for Leeds.