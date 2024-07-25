Weston McKennie has reported for pre-season training at Juventus as the midfielder waits for a club to sign him.

Juventus has informed him that he is not part of their plans for the new season. The midfielder was included in Juve’s offer to sign Douglas Luiz.

He declined to move unless certain conditions were met, and Juve replaced him with Enzo Barrenechea.

The Bianconeri have since signed two new midfielders, and at least one more is expected to join them before the transfer window closes.

Thiago Motta has travelled with most of the players who are still in his plans, and McKennie is technically out of Juve’s project now.

The midfielder is looking for a new home, but he has not received any new offers since the Villa move collapsed.

Tuttojuve reports that he has reported to the J Medical Centre for pre-season medical screening.

He is not expected to travel to Germany to join the rest of the Juve squad and will continue training alone in Turin as he waits for a suitor to show interest in his signature.

McKennie probably regrets not agreeing to move to Aston Villa, where he would have played in the Champions League.