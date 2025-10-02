MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 01: Weston McKennie #16 of Juventus FC looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at Hard Rock Stadium on July 01, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Weston McKennie could be on the move at the end of the season, as his contract with Juventus is set to expire in June.

The two parties were supposedly close to reaching an agreement on a renewal at one point last season, but this is no longer the case.

In fact, all accounts agree that the talks between the USMNT star and the Serie A giants have long stalled. Therefore, the chances of seeing the midfielder pen a new deal have seemingly evaporated.

This season, Igor Tudor has been deploying McKennie in various roles, putting his versatility to good use. However, the latter is no longer considered a regular starter as was the case during Max Allegri’s final season in Turin, or even during Thiago Motta’s tumultuous reign.

Therefore, the writing is seemingly on the wall for the 27-year-old, who is already reflecting on his options.

Weston McKennie set for MLS return?

According to Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto, the Texan could be destined for a homecoming, with several Major League Soccer clubs vying for his services.

“Weston McKennie was really close to renewing his contract with Juventus. He didn’t sign the extension due to minor details, in this case, the ancillary costs of the transaction,” revealed the transfer market insider in a video uploaded on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel.

“Then Juventus decided to hold off, and the parties haven’t discussed it anymore; there are no ongoing discussions.

“I’ve been told that several MLS clubs are continuing to contact Weston McKennie, and the player is definitely open to a possible return home, also for personal reasons.”

McKennie signed for Juventus in the summer of 2020 after impressing the club’s sporting director at the time, Fabio Paratici, during his time at Schalke.

The American midfielder has had his highs and lows over the years, and was even sent on loan to Leeds United in the second half of the 2022/23 season, but eventually regained his place in Turin.