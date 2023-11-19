Weston McKennie has left the USMNT camp to return to Juventus after sustaining an injury in their group.

The midfielder has been in excellent form for Juventus this season, making him a key player for the Bianconeri and a significant contributor to his national team.

Juventus will be concerned to learn about his injury and will hope for the best as they prepare to face Inter Milan next weekend.

A report on Football Italia reveals that the American was sent home from his national team camp due to an aggravated tendinopathy in his knee.

The issue is not believed to be very serious, prompting his return home as a precautionary measure.

McKennie is a regular starter for Juventus, and if fit, the Bianconeri will likely include him in the lineup against Inter. However, his participation in that match is now uncertain due to the injury.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been in fine form this term and we certainly need him to be fit for the game against Inter.

We have already lost Manuel Locatelli. Playing without the Azzurri star and McKennie will be very tough for us against such a quality opponent.

Hopefully, the problem is not serious and he recovers in time to play that match.