Weston McKennie has shed light on his transfer to Juventus in 2020, revealing that he had multiple offers to consider before making the move.

The American midfielder made the switch to Turin initially on a loan deal, having established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s top midfield talents during his time with Schalke 04.

McKennie was a personal favourite of Andrea Pirlo, the former Juventus midfielder who was in charge at the time, and he frequently featured in Pirlo’s lineup.

Although McKennie continued to receive playing time under Massimiliano Allegri, he encountered some difficulties during the previous season.

He has now shared that his decision to move to Turin was made relatively easy after receiving a call from Pirlo, which played a pivotal role in his transfer.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There were two clubs interested, but they weren’t top-level. Then I received a call from my agent who told me about the call from Juventus and that the club was interested in me. I wanted Juventus.

“I was on the bus with the team we were going to Austria for training and they told me that Andrea Pirlo would call me and I couldn’t believe it. I was having lunch with the team, we couldn’t have phones usually, but I saw that a number from Italy was calling me so I took the phone and left. There I realized that I was going to Juventus. The rest is history.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie was a sought-after player before we signed him and he could have moved to another big club if he did not join us.

After a fine pre-season, he is now showing why he is one of the most reliable players in our squad and could remain in the team for an extended period.