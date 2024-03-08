Juventus has received a minor boost ahead of their upcoming match against Atalanta as Weston McKennie participated in some training drills. The American midfielder, who has been dealing with an injury for at least a week, missed their last game. With an ongoing injury crisis in midfield for Juventus, McKennie’s return is eagerly awaited to provide additional options.

Reports suggest that Juventus is banking on McKennie’s swift return, and there are even indications that he might be asked to play through any lingering pain to assist the team. According to Calciomercato, McKennie was involved in some training drills during Juventus’s latest training session, raising hopes that he will complete additional sessions before the upcoming game against Atalanta.

Juve FC Says

Weston McKennie has undoubtedly been a crucial figure in our midfield this season, acting as a lynchpin for the team. His potential return for the upcoming game is seen as significant, especially considering the current inexperience in the midfield. Youngsters may face challenges against formidable opponents like Atalanta, highlighting the importance of McKennie’s presence.

Yet, there’s also the concern of rushing him back too soon, potentially risking long-term issues. Striking the right balance between ensuring McKennie’s full recovery and having him play a role in the fixture is a delicate task. The hope is that he will recover fully in the remaining hours before the game, contributing positively to the team’s performance on the pitch.